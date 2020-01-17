Farmer will plead not guilty to the new charges at his next court appearance, his attorneys Worrick Robinson and Will Fraley said in a joint statement, The Daily News Journal reported. His lawyers questioned why his case was presented to the grand jury after a judge dropped his initial charges for lack of probable cause.

According to an affidavit from the first arrest, Farmer responded to an adult escort advertisement for meeting a juvenile for sex, communicating with an undercover officer who identified herself as a 16-year-old girl. Farmer allegedly agreed to pay $170 to have sex with the girl, and was arrested after arriving at the agreed location on Oct. 25.

Farmer was a leading scorer at Alabama before being picked in the first round of the NBA draft in 1987. He spent six seasons in the league, then went on to work as a country singer and model.