The federal charges will be the second time Hadden is prosecuted over alleged abuse of patients. He surrendered his medical license in a 2016 plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney that did not require him to serve any jail time.
Outrage over that light punishment built as the #MeToo movement gained momentum and more women told their stories publicly, including Evelyn Yang, who this year told CNN that Hadden assaulted her in 2012, including when she was seven months pregnant.
Hadden was arrested at his home in Englewood, N.J., a community 10 miles outside Manhattan, on six counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.
The indictment said Hadden sexually abused dozens of female patients, including multiple minors, at his medical offices and Manhattan hospitals from 1993 through at least 2012 while he worked as a doctor at Columbia University and at New York Presbyterian Hospital.
— Associated Press
Rare quake strikes New Jersey: A rare magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, N.J., early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Hundreds of people as far away as Philadelphia and Long Island reported feeling it. The USGS said the earthquake occurred about 2 a.m. Since 1970, two other earthquakes have occurred within 10 miles of this location, a 3.5 in 1979 and a 3.1 in 1992, a geophysicist with the survey said.
Woman votes shirtless in primary: A voter who was told she couldn't wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place because it violated electioneering rules simply whipped it off and did her civic duty topless. The woman walked into a polling place in Exeter, N.H., in Tuesday's primary election wearing a "McCain Hero, Trump Zero" T-shirt. Town moderator Paul Scafidi told her she couldn't wear a shirt featuring a political candidate while she voted, Seacoastonline.com reported.
— Associated Press