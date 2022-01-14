In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Andrew robbed the people he promised to help.
Andrew, 42, has agreed to pay restitution to the Charter School Network. Sentencing was scheduled for April 14.
Andrew was a founder of Democracy Prep when it started in New York City in 2005. It later expanded across the United States, flourishing after its methods helped raise test scores for economically challenged children in Harlem.
According to a criminal complaint, Andrew left his role as a superintendent in his schools network in the spring of 2013 and began working in the U.S. Education Department and as a senior adviser in the Office of Educational Technology at the White House until November 2016.
In court papers, authorities said Andrew stole $218,000 from the schools he helped create and then used the money to obtain a better interest rate on a mortgage for a $2.3 million Manhattan apartment.
Andrew tried to make it appear as though the money he took from the schools came from a civic organization he controls, according to court papers.
They said he used the money to qualify for a half-percent interest rate reduction — the largest his bank allowed — on the purchase with his spouse of the Manhattan residence in August 2019.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Man sentenced for killing teen at party
A young Florida man convicted of killing a 13-year-old friend during a sleepover five years ago apologized at his sentencing and denounced a militant Islamic group that his lawyers claimed influenced his thinking. The judge sentenced him to life in prison.
Circuit Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo denied a request to have Corey Johnson spend 40 years in jail for the killing of Jovanni Sierra, saying rehabilitation is unlikely because of Johnson’s willingness to kill for radical views.
“I know I contributed to the spread of evil in this world,” Johnson, now 21, told the court, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Jurors found Johnson guilty in November of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for the stabbing attack during the victim’s birthday sleepover at his best friend’s home in Palm Beach Gardens.
Johnson, 17 at the time, was offended by a remark Sierra had made about his newly declared faith, prosecutors said. He also stabbed Elaine Simon, who owned the home where the party took place, and Dane Bancroft, her younger son, who was Sierra’s best friend.
Defense attorneys did not dispute that Johnson, whose online behavior had drawn the attention of the FBI, had done “unspeakable damage.” But they said Johnson had become “psychotic and delusional,” which they blamed on severe depression, prescription medications and watching ISIS videos.
Johnson met Sierra for the first time at the birthday party. He had accompanied his friend, Kyle Bancroft, Dane’s older brother, according to police. Dane Bancroft and Sierra attended middle school together. Simon told police that Johnson had visited her home often, and that he and her older son had been friends since day care.
Prosecutors said the stabbings began after everyone had gone to sleep. Johnson hid in a closet after the attacks and police used tear gas to eventually subdue him, records show.
— Associated Press