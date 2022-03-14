If convicted on all charges, he could face more than 26 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that the former Wilmington police officer began exchanging text messages late last year with a 17-year-old he had met in early 2020 while on assignment at a local community center.

The victim was listed in Cooper’s phone as “Yougn” (sic) because of her age, according to the indictment.

In one text, according to investigators, Cooper wrote, “aint f--- wit no younngn in a lonnngg tiem (sic).”

The text exchanges with the girl, who turns 18 next month, included nude photos of the victim and Cooper encouraging sexual acts, authorities said. On Dec. 2, while in uniform, Cooper sent the victim a video message in which he said “look,” then aimed the camera at his exposed genitalia, prosecutors allege.

According to the indictment, Cooper acknowledged that he was working in his official capacity when he sent the video.

The next day, the Division of Family Services was called to the girl’s home after she reported a sexual abuse incident that did not involve Cooper, according to authorities. But after Cooper was dispatched to assist DFS, the girl said the abuse incident did not occur. She later told her social worker that she recanted her previous statement because Cooper had sent her the video the day before, officials say.

The social worked then contacted the police department.

Wilmington Police Department spokesman David Karas said Monday that Cooper’s last day with the department was Feb. 22. He refused to say whether Cooper was fired or allowed to resign, citing “employment regulations and state law.”

Attorney General Kathy Jennings described the facts of the case as “grave and disturbing.”

“The defendant in this case swore an oath to protect our community from this kind of misconduct. His actions broke that trust,” Jennings said in a statement.