Former officer pleads guilty in Floyd's death Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd’s legs as he begged for breath and ultimately lost a pulse beneath the knee of Derek Chauvin two years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the Black man’s killing. Thomas K. Lane entered his guilty plea early Wednesday before Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter A. Cahill. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder against Lane in the case.

Lane and two other former officers — J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were convicted in February in federal court of violating Floyd’s civil rights when they failed to intervene with Chauvin or provide medical aid to the man as he complained of struggling to breathe before going motionless.

Lane, Kueng and Thao are awaiting sentencing in the federal case. As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, prosecutors suggested a sentence of three years in prison that could be served at the same time as Lane’s federal sentence. The recommendation must be approved by Cahill, who scheduled a sentencing for Sept. 21.

Chauvin was convicted last year of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death and sentenced to 22½ years in prison. In December, he pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

— Holly Bailey

Ringling Bros. to tour without animal acts

“The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback featuring extraordinary humans and no animal acts five years after shutting down its three-ring circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday.

Talent teams have already conducted auditions in Argentina, Mongolia, Ethiopia, France and the United States, with more than 1,000 performers applying to join a 50-city North American tour starting in September 2023, and international dates to follow, according to the owner of the historic circus, Feld Entertainment.

The circus took down its tents after years of declining ticket sales as customers became conflicted about its treatment of circus animals. Costly court battles led to the end of elephant acts in 2016. People for Ethical Treatment of Animals praised the “animal-free revamp” Wednesday.

— Associated Press

5 indicted over spying on Chinese dissidents

A Chinese American and four Chinese intelligence officers have been indicted on charges related to espionage and transnational repression, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn this week.

Wang Shujun, 73, of Queens, New York City was arrested and charged by complaint in March with acting as an agent of the Chinese government and lying about his participation in a transnational repression scheme orchestrated by the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China’s civilian intelligence and security agency.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses Wang and four MSS officers of orchestrating a scheme in which Wang, at the directions of MSS, spied on Chinese dissidents and human rights leaders in the United States and abroad. Prosecutors allege that the four Chinese officers, who are all at large, sought information on individuals and groups that the Chinese government deems subversive, including pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, advocates for Taiwan’s independence, and Uyghur and Tibetan activists.

The four indicted officers are Feng He, also known as “Boss He,” of Guangdong; Jie Ji, of Qingdao; Ming Li, also known as “Elder Tang” and “Little Li,” of Guangdong; and Keqing Lu or “Boss Lu,” of Qingdao. All four are at large.

— Ellen Nakashima

