OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson wins Democratic primary for governor.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson wins Democratic primary for governor.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.