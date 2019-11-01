OKLAHOMA CITY — A former four-term Democratic congressman from Oklahoma is quitting his position as a member of the National Rifle Association’s 76-member board, citing the organization’s “mounting troubles.”

In his resignation letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press, Dan Boren suggests some current and past NRA members have lost trust in the group, which has been roiled by infighting that included severing ties with Ackerman McQueen, its longtime Oklahoma-based public relations firm.