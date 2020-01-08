Finally, they argue that Holtzclaw was prejudiced by the thirteen complaining witnesses in the case who created a “self-corroborating cascade of testimony which reinforced its own credibility through volume.”

Holtzclaw, now 33, was sentenced to 263 years in prison in 2016.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected his state appeal in August that argued a lack of evidence, excessive sentence, prosecutorial misconduct and a failure by the defense attorney at trial to present an expert to offer an alternative explanation to how DNA of one victim wound up on Holtzclaw’s pants.