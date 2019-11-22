Sandusky’s 2011 arrest prompted the firing of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno, and the university has paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.

He was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012.

Sandusky, 75, again asserted his innocence Friday and choked up twice during brief remarks in open court.

A state appeals court this year turned down most of Sandusky’s arguments for a new trial but said laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his October 2012 sentencing had since changed.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Boy, 13, arrested over suspected threat

A 13-year-old boy was arrested and a rifle was seized after the teen threatened to shoot other students as well as staffers at his Los Angeles-area middle school, authorities said Friday.

Deputies serving a search warrant at the boy’s home Thursday discovered an AR-15-style gun, 100 rounds of ammunition, a list of names and a drawing of the school, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The boy said he would carry out the shooting Friday at Ánimo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School in Willowbrook, Villanueva said.

The boy was arrested without incident at his home on suspicion of making criminal threats, the sheriff said.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Jury convicts white officer in fatal shooting

A mostly white Alabama jury on Friday convicted a white police officer of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in 2016.

Jurors returned the verdict against Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith on the lesser charge for the shooting death of Gregory Gunn, 58, according to local media reports. Prosecutors had charged Smith with murder.

Smith, 26, shot and killed Gunn after he fled during a pat-down. The officer had stopped Gunn for a random stop and frisk as Gunn was walking home around 3 a.m.

Smith, who had been on paid leave since the killing, resigned after the conviction.

Defense lawyers maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a porch.

The shooting caused protests in Alabama’s capital city, and the trial was moved from mostly black Montgomery to the rural, southeast Alabama town of Ozark, about 85 miles away, at the request of the defense.

— Associated Press

