MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A civic leader and former airline executive was fatally shot as he hosted a road race in downtown Memphis, and police appealed for help Friday as they searched for his killer.

Authorities say Philip Trenary, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, was shot at about 8 p.m. Thursday on South Front Street, near where the chamber was holding its annual “Move it Memphis” race.

The Commercial Appeal reports that police said Trenary was pronounced dead at Regional One Health hospital. They appealed for help locating a suspect described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a blue shirt and driving a white four-door Ford F150.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called it a “senseless loss.” Gov. Bill Haslam tweeted that “our hearts are broken with the news.”

Trenary was a former airline executive lauded for his community work in his adopted city.

He founded Lone Star Airlines in Oklahoma in 1984 and came to Memphis in 1997 to run a regional airline that morphed into Pinnacle, a $1 billion, 7,700-employee regional airline operator. He left the company in 2011.

