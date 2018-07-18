COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former police chief of one of South Carolina’s largest cities faces a drug charge after authorities found a fugitive in his home.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies found methamphetamine in former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott’s bedroom Tuesday as they arrested a man who failed to appear in court on a drug charge.

The 49-year-old Scott was Columbia’s police chief for less than three years before resigning in April 2013, saying he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the death of an officer on duty five years before.

Scott worked for Lott both before and after his time in Columbia. The sheriff said at a news conference he is “mad, sad and very disappointed” at the arrest.

Jail and court records didn’t list an attorney for Scott.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.