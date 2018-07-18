COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former police chief of one of South Carolina’s largest cities faces a drug charge after authorities found a fugitive in his home.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies found methamphetamine in former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott’s bedroom Tuesday as they arrested a man who failed to appear in court on a drug charge.

The 49-year-old Scott was Columbia’s police chief for less than three years before resigning in April 2013.

Scott worked for Lott both before and after his time in Columbia, rising to chief deputy.

The sheriff said at a news conference he is “mad, sad and very disappointed.”

Scott’s attorneys said at a bond hearing there is no evidence that Scott possessed the drugs and he was trying to help someone who needed assistance.



This photo made available by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, SC., shows Randy Scott under arrest, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Scott, a former Columbia, S.C., Police Chief, was arrested on a drug charge. (Richland County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

