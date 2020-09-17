The indictment against Boyden said he submitted false reports regarding his firearm “certifications and qualifications” to allow him to remain as chief of police.
The justice department said that Boyden “accepted responsibility at the first available court hearing, and agreed to no longer work in a law enforcement capacity.”
Boyden got a suspended sentence of one year in prison and a year of probation. He also must complete 100 hours of community service.
Boyden was indicted in August.
