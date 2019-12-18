Oliver was first charged in February. He resigned from the Wilmington Police Department in August.
Prosecutors had said Oliver abused his power as a police officer and forced a woman to preform oral sex in his patrol car. She was wanted for a misdemeanor probation violation.
Oliver and his attorneys claimed the encounter was consensual and that Oliver didn’t know the woman’s criminal history.
The jury had begun deliberating Monday afternoon.
