The yacht was available to presidents from Herbert Hoover to Jimmy Carter and hosted meetings with world leaders before it was sold off in 1977.

The yacht was carried into New London atop a barge because it is not currently seaworthy.

The boat that once hosted a 46th birthday party for John F. Kennedy had not been seen in public for years. The company French & Webb is planning a restoration effort that will take several years.

