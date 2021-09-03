The lawsuit filed Friday also names as defendants three investigators who worked with Montgomery County District Attorney Doug Evans. The county is not named as a defendant.
The suit alleges Evans and the investigators engaged in misconduct, including “pressuring witnesses to fabricate claims about seeing Mr. Flowers in particular locations on the day of the murders” and ignoring other possible suspects.
A phone message left for Evans was not immediately returned.
The lawsuit does not say how much money Flowers is seeking, leaving that decision to a jury.
In March, a judge ordered the state of Mississippi to pay Flowers $500,000 for wrongful imprisonment — the maximum under a state law that allows up to $50,000 a year for 10 years. The did not preclude Flowers from suing the district attorney and investigators, his attorneys said.
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in September 2020 that Flowers would not be tried a seventh time because prosecutors no longer had credible witnesses and evidence was too weak for another trial. Fitch took office in January 2020 and took control of the case after Evans stepped away from it.
— Associated Press
California
Caldor Fire slows as conditions improve
Better weather has slowed the growth of the huge wildfire near Lake Tahoe resort communities, authorities said Friday.
The Caldor Fire remained only a few miles from the city of South Lake Tahoe, which was emptied of 22,000 residents days ago, but no significant fire activity occurred since Thursday, officials said. The nearly 333-square-mile fire was not making significant advances, but Tim Ernst, an operations section chief, said “the risk is still out there” with some hot areas.
Crews were beginning to prepare certain areas for repopulation, but the timeline for allowing residents back to their homes remains unclear, said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The fire had been driven northeast on a course leading to South Lake Tahoe for days by southwestern winds, but that pattern ended this week. Calmer winds and increased humidity Thursday and Friday helped crews increase containment of the blaze to 29 percent.
— Associated Press
Ex-Army officer sentenced: A former Army major accused of killing three neighbors to eliminate a witness in a court-martial has been sentenced to life in prison, Kentucky's attorney general said. Christian Richard Martin will not be eligible for parole, according to a statement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Jurors in June convicted Martin in the 2015 deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau in Pembroke. Martin was discharged from the Army and sentenced to 90 days in jail after being convicted by the military court of mishandling classified information and assault on a child, Cameron said.
S.C. prison guards attacked: Prisoners attacked two officers at a county jail Friday and destroyed much of a unit housing about 50 inmates before a special team of officers "used a show of force" to end the riot, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. The officers are expected to survive, Lott said, and no inmates were injured. A special response team stopped the riot without attacking any inmates or using tear gas.
— From news services