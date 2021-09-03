Ex-Army officer sentenced: A former Army major accused of killing three neighbors to eliminate a witness in a court-martial has been sentenced to life in prison, Kentucky's attorney general said. Christian Richard Martin will not be eligible for parole, according to a statement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Jurors in June convicted Martin in the 2015 deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau in Pembroke. Martin was discharged from the Army and sentenced to 90 days in jail after being convicted by the military court of mishandling classified information and assault on a child, Cameron said.