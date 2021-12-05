Former president Donald Trump has been pushing Perdue to challenge Kemp, whom Trump has blasted for not helping him overturn 2020 election results in Georgia, based on his false claims that the presidential race was stolen from him.
Perdue was narrowly forced into a runoff in the 2020 election, which he went on to lose to Ossoff. Trump loomed over the contest, attacking the results of the election and using two pre-runoff rallies to air conspiracy theories about his defeat. Perdue, hurt by reporting on stock trades he made after a pandemic briefing for senators, refused to debate Ossoff and spent the race’s final days self-quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus. He briefly considered a run for the state’s other Senate seat but backed out in February.
— David Weigel, Amy B Wang
and Amy Gardner
Man who jumped from taxiing plane in Phoenix is identified: Authorities have identified a man who jumped out of a jetliner's galley door to the tarmac as the plane was taxiing to a gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Daniel Ramirez, 30, was booked into jail late Saturday on suspicion of two felony counts of trespassing. He was a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado on Saturday when authorities say he opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station, where he barricaded himself. The control tower was notified, and the plane went on to its gate.
— From news services