Defense attorneys argued that Erickson was manipulated and pressured into participating by his younger friend. McKinney testified against Erickson after pleading guilty last year.
During closing arguments, defense lawyer David Kaplan told jurors that the shooting that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo unfolded without a true plan and happened only after Erickson, who was sent to the nurse’s office after he looked sick, got a threatening message from McKinney to help with the attack.
The defense also raised the possibility that Castillo, one of three students hailed as heroes for rushing Erickson after he pulled out a gun, was accidentally shot as he tackled Erickson.
The prosecution disputed the accidental shooting theory, saying that was not likely given the positioning of the two. Two other students struggled to get Erickson to give up his gun after Castillo was shot, prosecutors said.
As the verdict for each count was read, Erickson stood nearly motionless, hands clasped in front of him, staring straight ahead and blinking. Prosecutor George Brauchler bowed his head as the first guilty verdict was read.