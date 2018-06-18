ALBANY, N.Y. — A former top official in the New York Democratic Party is kicking off an independent run for governor.

Stephanie Miner, who’s the ex-mayor of Syracuse, made her announcement in an interview with The New York Times .

Polls show Gov. Andrew Cuomo with comfortable leads over actress Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary, and Republican Dutchess County executive Marcus J. Molinaro in a general election matchup.

The Times reports Monday that the governor may now face a four-way race in November. Nixon has already won the nomination of the Working Families Party, meaning she could stay on the ballot in the general election.

