Ackett, who taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School, quit shortly after his 2018 arrest.
A 17-year-old student was changing clothes in a dressing area inside a fashion design classroom in September 2018 when she noticed a box on a shelf with a light coming from it, investigators said. She found a cellphone recording a video inside the box and told the school’s principal, who contacted the sheriff’s office.
Ackett admitted to deputies that he had been recording students without their knowledge, officials said. The recordings began in January 2017.
