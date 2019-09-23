Police say the suspects fled and a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home.

Emmett died at a hospital.

Texas Tech says Emmett is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,256 career points from 2001-04. He averaged 17.6 points per game.

Texas Tech spokesman Wes Bloomquist said a university administrator has spoken to Emmett’s family to confirm his death.

