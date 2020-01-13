Although the conspiracy charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison, Edwards signed a plea deal with prosecutors that recommends a potential prison sentence of zero to six months.

“I am sorry for what I have done and I apologize to you, Your Honor, and the court,” Edwards said.

Edwards was a senior adviser at Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, when she was arrested in October 2018.

She was charged with giving a BuzzFeed journalist reports about wire transfers made by Paul Manafort and other suspects in Mueller’s investigation.

Prosecutors said the crime began in October 2017 and continued for a year, with Edwards sending a reporter numerous suspicious-activity reports. The reports are filed with the Treasury Department by banks when they spot transactions that raise questions about possible financial misconduct such as money laundering.

Edwards also sent or described to the reporter internal government emails or correspondence related to the reports and investigative memos and intelligence assessments published by her agency’s intelligence division, prosecutors said.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Man sentenced in fatal shooting at ZombiCon

The man who shot several people, killing one, at a zombie-themed festival in Florida more than four years ago was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison.

Jose Raul Bonilla, 24, was sentenced after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a delinquent as part of a deal with Lee County prosecutors.

ZombiCon was one of the most popular celebrations in southwest Florida, attracting about 20,000 people in October 2015. Investigators said the event was winding down when Bonilla began shooting into the downtown Fort Myers crowd.

Expavious Tyrell Taylor, 20, died at the scene, while David Perez, Tyree Hunter, Isaiah Knight, Kyle Roberts and John Parsons were wounded.

The city paid $40,000 to settle a lawsuit with Taylor’s estate. Roberts and Tyree received $7,499 each from the city.

The FBI began helping Fort Myers police shortly after the deadly event. No motive was ever reported, but Bonilla’s arrest followed interviews with hundreds of witnesses, as well as reviewing surveillance video and collecting tips through the region’s Crime Stoppers program.

The city cut ties with ZombiCon organizers shortly after the shooting, ending the event’s nine-year run.

— Associated Press

8 hurt in stabbing in Colorado: Eight people were injured by a male suspect in an apparent random stabbing rampage near downtown Colorado Springs, police said Monday. The suspect was restrained by some of his victims and arrested, police said. Some of the victims were attacked on streets and some were found injured in the city's America the Beautiful Park over the course of about a half-hour, police said. Officers responded to the stabbings at about 1:30 a.m.