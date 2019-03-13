WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.