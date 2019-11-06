Ashton was charged Wednesday with conspiracy. The case is filed in Detroit federal court as a “criminal information,” which means a guilty plea is expected. Ashton is the 13th person to be charged in a federal investigation of the UAW and auto companies.

The identity of his lawyer wasn’t immediately known.

Ashton was a powerful official who headed the UAW’s General Motors department. He also was a member of the GM board.

UAW President Gary Jones was placed on paid leave last weekend after a key ally was charged.

