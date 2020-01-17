By Associated Press January 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM ESTNEW YORK — Former US Rep. Christopher Collins is sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison in insider trading case.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy