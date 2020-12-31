“He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery,” she said. “Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.”
Chambliss, a Republican from Moultrie, Georgia, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1994. He served four terms in the House.
He was elected to the Senate after a 2002 campaign in which he defeated Democratic incumbent Max Cleland. In January 2013, he announced that he would not seek re-election.
