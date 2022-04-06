Former Zelenskyy aide Iuliia Mendel has book out this fall

NEW YORK — A journalist and former aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a book coming out this fall, one of the first announced releases about Zelenskyy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mendel also will write on the “massive economic problems facing Ukraine, entrenched corrupt oligarchs in league with Russia, and — in shades of the United States’ recent federal election — the Kremlin’s repeated attacks to discredit Zelenskyy through disinformation and an army of bots and trolls,” One Signal’s announcement reads in part.
Mendel, 35, has written for the Post and The New York Times among others.
“I’ve dreamed all my life of telling the story of Ukraine. It’s a triumphant one.” Mendel said in a statement. “A story not of victims, but of heroes in defense of freedom. Now, as Ukraine, the largest of the post-Soviet republics, stands up for democracy against the Russian army for all to see, I can finally share that story with the world.”