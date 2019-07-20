DELAWARE CITY, Del. — Delaware officials say Fort Delaware State Park will be closed this weekend due to dangerously hot weather.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the park will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

The department says the decision to close the park is based on safety to the park staff, volunteers and guests.

Pea Patch Island has limited air conditioning and transportation from the island can be difficult for a person who has a heat-related emergency. Also, staff and volunteers wear Civil War-era costumes made from wool.

The department says people who bought tickets in advance will be issued a refund or credit for a future visit.

