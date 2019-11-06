In a recording the paper obtained of Dean’s interview, he says a woman reported him to police after he “stroked” her breast in a University of Texas at Arlington library.

Dean told the interviewing officers it was inappropriate, that he pleaded no-contest and paid a fine.

The charge wouldn’t prevent Dean from becoming an officer under Fort Worth’s civil service regulations.

