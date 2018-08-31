MIAMI — Police say two people shot and wounded a Florida foster mother and fled with two children, who were later found at the home of their biological mother.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said a man and woman came to the 77-year-old foster mom’s home Friday morning, shot her and took the children, ages 5 and 2.

Cowart said the children were found unharmed with their 34-year-old mother. Cowart said she’s being questioned. The Associated Press is not naming her because she has not been charged. Court records show she was arrested in 2015 for child neglect, but the charge was dropped.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and Our Kids, the contractor that runs the foster care program in Miami-Dade County, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

