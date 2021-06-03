“We are immensely proud to play our role in rectifying these injustices,” said Damario Solomon Simmons, executive director of the Justice For Greenwood Foundation and the attorney representing the three survivors in their lawsuit. “Nothing can undo the immense pain inflicted upon the remaining survivors of the massacre, but alleviating their current financial burdens inflicted not only by the massacre itself but subsequent systemic racism is the least we could do for them as we continue to push for reparations.”
The foundation announced in a statement that the funds were made available thanks to numerous supporters and a national fundraising effort.
