Their bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the single-engine Cessna 182 that crashed Saturday evening. They were taken to the state morgue in Billings for autopsies.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed north of Billings after apparently hitting a cable on an antenna tower on a mountain.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA spent most of the day at the crash site near Dunn Mountain, Linder said.