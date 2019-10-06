The investigation is ongoing, but police said they don’t believe the attack was random or a hate crime.

“There was a disturbance or a fight in the bar earlier that evening, and we’re investigating whether people removed from the bar or who left after the disturbance came back,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told reporters at the scene that they’re interviewing patrons at the bar whose stories “varied a lot” given the hour of the attack and the investigation will “go from there.”

The injured, who range in age from 20s to 50s, were taken to four nearby hospitals and two have been released with minor injuries, authorities said. Police said the four dead were Hispanic males but gave no further details.

Sunday morning’s tragedy came as an off-duty Wyandotte County deputy in his 50s was shot and killed at his home Saturday night in an incident police said is not related.

Sunday’s attack was the latest mass shooting to strike the area. In April, one man died and three others were injured at a shooting outside home on Michigan Avenue.

In 2014, a former grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., shot and killed three outside at a Jewish community and retirement center in Overland Park, Kan. He was convicted and received the death penalty the following year.

