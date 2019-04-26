COLORADO

4 people killed, 6 hurt in fiery crash on I-70

Four people were killed near Denver after an out-of-control tractor-trailer carrying lumber roared down a hill and into a rush-hour traffic jam, incinerating cars and semi-trucks in a fiery chain-reaction on busy Interstate 70, officials said Friday.

The driver of the flatbed truck, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, of Houston, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, authorities said. At least 24 cars and four semi-trucks were involved in the incident Thursday, many of them destroyed.

Six people, including the driver of the tractor-trailer, were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, said Ty Countryman, the spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department in Colorado.

Investigators on Friday had not yet determined the cause of the collision. Countryman said no signs pointed to alcohol or drugs as a factor.

— Alex Horton

NEW YORK

Archdiocese names 120 accused clergy

The New York Archdiocese, one of the largest in the United States, on Friday identified 120 former Roman Catholic bishops, priests and deacons who were accused of sexually abusing children.

The archdiocese was the latest in the United States to publicly list the names of former clergy members accused of abuse as the church faces state and federal investigations into its handling of decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by priests.

The archdiocese released the name of each accused clergy member, the year he was ordained and whether he had been removed from the ministry. It also included year of death if the person was deceased. The list did not contain information about the accusations.

This week, the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore made a major revision to its list of priests deemed credibly accused of abusing minors. It increased its count to 126, by adding for the first time priests accused after their deaths.

— Reuters and Michelle Boorstein