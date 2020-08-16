About 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, where 10 people were shot, police said. One died at the scene and another at a hospital.

Three people were shot about midnight Saturday in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide details about the fourth fatal shooting but confirmed that it occurred on the city’s West End, where television news reports indicated that one person was shot later Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cincinnati’s police chief called the level of violence “unacceptable.”

“I am calling on all citizens of this great city to say enough is enough! We must not sit by silently and say we can’t do anything to end gun violence,” Chief Eliot Isaac said in a statement.

Pennsylvania

2 sentenced to decades in basement killings

Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison in the deaths of four people gunned down in the basement of a West Philadelphia home over a drug stash almost two years ago.

Jahlil Porter, 34, was sentenced Friday to spend at least 50 years in prison, and Keith Garner, 35, was sentenced to at least 40 years, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Authorities said two stepbrothers, William Taylor, 31, and Akeem Mattox, 28, found the drugs while renovating homes. But authorities say an attempt to sell the drugs in November 2018 led to their deaths and those of two sisters, Tiyaniah Hopkins, 20, and Yaleah Hall, 17.

Testimony at the four-hour sentencing hearing indicated that the defendants had been friends with the two men, and days after the shooting, Garner texted Porter a message thanking him “for bringing the beast back out of me.”

The prosecutor had sought 80-year prison terms, but the judge said the defendants should have the opportunity to appear before a parole board decades from now.

A third man was sentenced earlier to at least 25 years in prison but is seeking reconsideration of that term.

5 shot at gathering of more than 200 people

Gunfire at a gathering of more than 200 mostly young people in North Philadelphia wounded five people, including a 16-year-old, as police said officers came under fire in one of a number of shootings across the city during another violent weekend.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers already in the area in anticipation of another event nearby saw what appeared to be a muzzle flash just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and heard a “boom.” Almost simultaneously, she said, they heard gunshots from a different type of weapon.

A police spokesperson later said the gunfire began when officers responding to a report of a person with a gun were fired upon by several men. No officers returned fire, and none was injured, police said.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 26 and all were listed in stable condition.