California

4 killed, 2 injured in stabbing rampage

Investigators said they believe a documented gang member stabbed four people to death and wounded two others as he targeted his victims at random during a bloody rampage across two Southern California cities, authorities said.

Zachary Castaneda, 33, of Garden Grove, was “full of anger” when he carried out violent attacks and robberies at businesses and killed two men at his own apartment complex during the two-hour wave of violence Wednesday, police said. He had a violent criminal record and had served time in prison, Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRe said Thursday.

He was arrested as he walked out of a convenience store in the neighboring city of Santa Ana, police said.

Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said a bakery was robbed and that the man also robbed an insurance business, where an employee was stabbed several times. She is expected to survive.

The man then robbed a check-cashing business next door, the lieutenant said.

Afterward, the attacker drove up to a Chevron station, where he attacked a man pumping gas “for no reason,” Whitney said.

Undercover detectives tracked the suspect’s silver Mercedes to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven in Santa Ana and within a minute the man emerged from the store, carrying a large knife and a gun that he had cut from the belt of a security guard after fatally stabbing him, Whitney said.

Police ordered the man to drop his weapons, and he complied and was arrested.

Police then learned that a male employee of a nearby Subway restaurant also had been fatally stabbed during a robbery, Whitney said.

— Associated Press

Killing of naked, unarmed teen was justified, police say: Police in an Oklahoma City suburb were justified when they fatally shot a black teenager who was naked and unarmed, an attorney for the city argues in a response to a civil rights lawsuit filed by the teen's parents.

The parents of Isaiah Mark Lewis contend in their federal lawsuit that Sgt. Milo Box and Officer Denton Scherman used excessive force and acted “unnecessarily and unjustly” when they hit their 17-year-old son with a stun gun and then fatally shot him on April 29 after he allegedly broke into a home.

In a response filed Wednesday on behalf of the city, attorney Taylor Clark denies that the city violated Lewis’s constitutional rights and says: “Lewis was justifiably shot by a service weapon after being ineffectively Tasered.”

“Edmond also admits that Isaiah Mark Lewis was naked and unarmed when he was shot and that verbal commands were given to Isaiah Mark Lewis prior to the shooting,” Clark wrote.

The officers have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, who is reviewing the case, has not yet decided whether the shooting was justified under state law.

— Associated Press