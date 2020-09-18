The district attorney’s office said McGlothen, who had mental health problems, had three encounters with police within a short time span on the day he died. It said that there was evidence of excessive force used on McGlothen and that officers failed to summon medical help for him.

The officers were identified as Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson and James LeClare.

One violent encounter with police was recorded on the cellphone of a bystander who witnessed it from a distance, KSLA News 12 reported when it aired the recording in June. Officers can be seen wrestling with a man on the ground, one of them punching him repeatedly and another appearing to strike him with a baton.

Todd Thoma, Caddo Parish coroner, initially said the death was the result of an underlying heart condition and “excited delirium” but also said the death was “possibly preventable.”

Thoma has said McGlothen was left on the back seat of a police car for 48 minutes after his struggle with officers before it was discovered that he wasn’t breathing. He was declared dead at the hospital the next day, the coroner said.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Firefighter dies from gender-reveal blaze

The death of a firefighter on the lines of a wildfire east of Los Angeles was under investigation Friday as another blaze to the north threatened small communities on the edge of the Mojave Desert.

The death occurred Thursday in San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire about 75 miles east of L.A., the U.S. Forest Service said.

The fire erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

The name of the firefighter was being withheld until family members were notified.

No other information was released about the firefighter, the agency the firefighter worked for or the circumstances of the death.

A Cal Fire statement said it was the 26th death involving wildfires besieging the state.

More than 18,500 firefighters were battling more than two dozen major wildfires in California on Friday as a cold front moving through the Western states caused gusty winds.

The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 66 percent contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

Cal Fire said earlier this month that the El Dorado Fire was ignited Sept. 5 when a couple, their young children and someone there to record video staged the baby gender reveal at El Dorado Ranch Park at the foot of the San Bernardino Mountains.

Authorities have not released the identities of the couple, who could face criminal charges and be held liable for the cost of fighting the fire.

— Associated Press

Shooting leaves Indiana college student dead, 2 injured: An 18-year-old Indiana State University student died early Friday from a shooting outside a college house party, police said. Valentina Delva of Indianapolis was pronounced dead after the 1:55 a.m. shooting, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said. Two men at the party also were shot, police said, adding that they were treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Delva was a front-seat passenger in a car being driven from the scene when she was struck by gunfire, Keen said.