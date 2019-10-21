Martin Fox, the president of a private tennis club in Houston, also agreed to plead guilty by Nov. 20 in a deal that prosecutors announced Monday. He is charged with racketeering.

Authorities say Fox brokered bribes to help wealthy parents cheat on their children’s college entrance exams at a Houston testing site. He’s also accused of arranging bribes to get two students admitted to the University of San Diego as recruited athletes, and one student to the University of Texas. He will return the $245,000 he received through the scheme, according to his plea deal.

Fifteen other parents previously pleaded guilty as part of plea agreements. Prosecutors agreed to request lighter sentences for those parents since they took responsibility earlier. The four parents had no such deals, and they face additional charges of money laundering that could bring weightier sentences.

Out of 10 parents sentenced so far, nine have been dealt prison time, with terms ranging from 14 days to five months. Another 15 parents are fighting charges tied to the scheme. Their trials are expected to begin next year.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Officer charged in firing at couple in car

A Connecticut police officer who opened fire on an unarmed couple’s car, seriously wounding a woman, was charged Monday with assault and reckless endangerment.

State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin said in an investigation report that Hamden Officer Devin Eaton showed “an extreme indifference to human life” and that the use of force April 16 in New Haven was not justified.

Eaton, 29, who has been on the force for three years, posted $100,000 bail and was ordered to appear in court Oct. 28 to face one count of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

His lawyer, Gregory Cerritelli, said Eaton and fellow officers are distraught by the arrest and the case sends a chilling message to law enforcement.

According to police, Eaton and Yale University Officer Terrance Pollock both opened fire on the car, which matched the description of one involved in a reported attempted armed robbery, after the driver, Paul Witherspoon III, got out abruptly. Eaton’s body camera video shows Witherspoon, who was not injured, starting to exit the car and appearing to raise his hands when Eaton begins shooting. Witherspoon then quickly gets back into the vehicle.

Eaton, who told authorities he thought Witherspoon had a gun, fired a few shots at the driver’s side of the car, then ran to the other side and fired again, blowing out the passenger-side windows.

Witherspoon’s girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, 22, was wounded but survived. She was struck by one bullet that fractured her pelvis and spine.

Investigators later determined Eaton fired 13 times and Pollock three times. Pollock’s use of deadly force was found to be justified, Griffin said, because the officer believed Eaton and Witherspoon were exchanging gunfire.

Shots from Eaton’s gun also injured Pollock, who suffered a graze wound.

Griffin said no weapons were found on Witherspoon, Washington or in the car.

— Associated Press

new york

Central Park to get its first statue of women

New York City has approved a Central Park monument featuring — for the first time — accomplished women.

The city’s Public Design Commission, which reviews artworks on city-owned property, voted Monday to erect the tribute to three civil rights pioneers: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth.

The famous park has 23 statues of men who left their mark on history. There’s not a single woman — unless you count fictional characters like Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland.

Artist Meredith Bergmann’s work is to be dedicated in August, marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

— Associated Press

