NBC News reported that parents Amy Cook, Gustavo Collazo, Nicholas Eastman and Catherine Gonzales filed the suit. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported the 59-page lawsuit was filed Oct. 21 in a Sarasota County court. The board is listed as a defendant.

The suit followed the board’s approval of a proposal that extended an emergency 90-day mask order that requires students to wear masks most of the day.

According to the parents, forcing children to wear masks denies them their right to an equal education.

The suit invokes the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case, in which ruled racially segregated public schools were unconstitutional, even if the facilities are “separate but equal.”

“The policy of mandatory facemask wear for students of tender years leaves parents with little choice: subject their children to a policy that is not in the best interest of their child, or to be compelled to home school their children in a manner that is both separate and unequal, and also results in additional harms unrelated to COVID-19,” the complaint says.

“Most parents cannot make such a choice, given their own work requirements,” the lawsuit reads. “This ‘Sofie Choice’ is being foisted upon the citizens of Sarasota County in an irrational way, in violation of the Florida Constitution.”

The suit appears to be referring “Sophie’s Choice,” the title of a famous book and movie in which a mother must make a life-and-death decision involving her children.

The complaint says parents, not the school board, should be making decisions for children.

Sarasota County School Board Chair Caroline Zucker declined to comment on the suit.

— Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ILLINOIS

Northwestern Univ. students, police clash

After leaving campus, protesters from Northwestern University who were demonstrating Saturday night clashed with Evanston authorities, and a school spokesman said both students and officers reported dangerous conditions from attacks by the other side.

Jon Yates, a spokesman with the university, said he had been in contact with the department and was told that officers used pepper spray on Northwestern University students after bricks and other objects were thrown at authorities.

Yates said Evanston police told him some protesters also shined high-powered lasers into the eyes of police officers and threw lit fireworks and smoke bombs at the officers. In response, the officers deployed the pepper spray and arrested the student, he said he was told. Evanston police did not immediately provide details but Brian Henry, a police spokesman, confirmed the events as Yates described them.

“As we have stated before, Northwestern strongly supports the free expression of ideas and vigorous debate, abiding principles that are fundamental to our University,” Yates said in an emailed statement. “Northwestern protects the right to protest, but we do not condone breaking the law. Should members of the Northwestern community be found in violation of University policies, state or federal laws, they will be held accountable through our processes.”

The student was released from custody early Sunday and the university was awaiting additional information, Yates said. The Northwestern University Police Department was not involved after protesters marched beyond the university’s jurisdiction, he added.

The protest began at 9 p.m. at the John Evans Alumni Center, according to a social media flier of the protest. The post said that personal protective equipment masks were required and asked that people wear all black and bring umbrellas. Chicago police, who said they were not involved or asked to assist, have in the past decried the use of umbrellas by protesters to shield from police view protesters who are planning or carrying out attacks on officers.

The protest was organized by NU Community Not Cops, which began marching daily on Oct. 12, according to The Daily Northwestern. Messages sent to the group were not returned.