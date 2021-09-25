A molotov cocktail, components for bombs, writings on how to make bombs, and handwritten lists of guns, ammunition and tactical gear complete with prices were found at the girl’s home, investigators said in a criminal complaint.
The girl’s mother and defense attorney Corey Eagen declined to comment, while the other teen charged as an adult had no lawyer during the arraignment. Powell declined to comment on the juvenile charges.
— Associated Press
Fawn fire displaces 2,000: Firefighters faced off against the fast-moving Fawn fire as it edged closer to Shasta Lake in California on Saturday, hoping to take advantage of lighter winds and cooler temperatures expected to last through the weekend. The fire broke out Wednesday in a rocky quarry area near Bear Mountain Road and has charred 7,544 acres in just three days, leveling at least 100 structures and threatening 9,000 more. Nearly 2,000 residents have been evacuated. As wind gusts died down Friday, more than 1,600 crews built containment lines.
School bus driver fatally stabbed: A school bus driver was stabbed after he had picked up students from a Washington state elementary school and died of his injuries at a hospital, police said. Students from Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco were already on the bus Friday when a man got on and attacked the driver. After the assault, the driver lost control of the bus, driving over the curb and crashing into some hedges near the school.
No seat belts on child killed in fall: Wongel Estifanos, a 6-year-old Colorado girl who died in a fall from a Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park ride this month, wasn't wearing the seat belts, and operators of the vertical drop ride didn't properly check the restraints before allowing it to begin, according to a report from state investigators.
— From news services