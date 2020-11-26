The man landed on the interstate’s left southbound lane, where another vehicle hit him. At the same time, the vehicle that initially struck the man continued to travel out of control until it hit the back of a car driven by a woman. The woman’s car then hit a concrete barrier.
The State Police said the man who was struck by the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 29 years old and from North East, Maryland. The female driver, 25, of Delmar, Delaware, died at a hospital from her injuries. Police did not immediately release their names.
Other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries or were not injured.
Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.