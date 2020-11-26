NEWARK, Del. — Law enforcement authorities in Delaware say two people died in a crash involving four vehicles on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Newark.

The Delaware State Police in a news release Thursday said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, when a man traveling north lost control of his vehicle, hit a concrete barrier and came to a stop on the left lane. Another man pulled over on the shoulder to check on the driver but was struck by a vehicle that veered to avoid hitting the disabled car.

The man landed on the interstate’s left southbound lane, where another vehicle hit him. At the same time, the vehicle that initially struck the man continued to travel out of control until it hit the back of a car driven by a woman. The woman’s car then hit a concrete barrier.

The State Police said the man who was struck by the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 29 years old and from North East, Maryland. The female driver, 25, of Delmar, Delaware, died at a hospital from her injuries. Police did not immediately release their names.

Other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries or were not injured.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

