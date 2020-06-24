Police have said five others were wounded and five were hit by vehicles after shots rang out at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations.
Police say about 400 people were gathered on the north side of the city when someone in the crowd was struck during a hit-and-run accident, prompting the arrival of police and medical first responders.
Police say about 100 casings were recovered at the scene. Witnesses said cars had been doing tricks in the street preceding the hit-and-run and that people in the crowd began firing guns. Investigators still haven’t said what caused people to begin firing.
