Macron has been critical of Poland’s right-wing government in its disputes with the European Union over issues like the rule of law and judicial independence. Macron is also unhappy with Poland’s cancellation in 2016 of a major defense deal with a French company as well as its reluctance to take in asylum seekers.

Macron with hold talks in Warsaw on Feb. 3 with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, focusing on security, defense, energy, climate, economy and industry.

On Feb. 4, Macron will visit the Renaissance Castle of Wawel in the southern city of Krakow, and deliver a speech at the Jagiellonian University to stress the “need for a joint European commitment.”