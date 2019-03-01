MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Aretha Franklin, Count Basie and Booker T. & the MGs are among the performers named as inductees to the Blues Hall of Fame.

The Blues Foundation announced this year’s honorees on Friday. An induction ceremony is scheduled May 8 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Known as the Queen of Soul, Franklin also performed blues and gospel songs. Many of Count Basie’s songs were rooted in Kansas City blues. Booker T. and the MGs’ blues-soul-rock sound was created at Stax Records in Memphis and has influenced countless musicians.

Classic recordings also are being inducted, including “Rollin’ Stone” by Muddy Waters, “I Got a Woman” by Ray Charles and the Elmore James album “The Sky is Crying.”

Guitarist Pee Wee Crayton and vaudeville blues entertainer Ida Cox also will be inducted.

