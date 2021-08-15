A tropical storm warning was in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla-Jefferson County line. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama-Florida border to Navarre. Fred’s maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph Sunday morning.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency for the Panhandle region. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) issued a statement Saturday saying her administration “will be ready to act from the state level if needed.”
Fred on Sunday afternoon was about 320 miles south-southeast of Pensacola, Fla., and moving north-northwest at 12 mph. Tropical Storm Grace was 90 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday afternoon and bringing heavy rain to the island. Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and part of the Dominican Republic. A tropical storm watch was issued for Haiti.
Grace had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph. The storm was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
Fred was forecast to bring four to eight inches to the Big Bend of Florida and the Panhandle from Sunday night into Tuesday.
— Associated Press
MICHIGAN
Gunman killed, deputy
wounded during chase
A chase ended with a gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded, a sheriff’s office in Michigan said.
Deputies encountered the man Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies, got into a vehicle and drove away. A chase ensued. During the chase, the sheriff’s office said the man opened fire, wounding a deputy and causing the cruiser to go off the road. The sheriff’s office said the man later lost control and drove off the road into a field. He is accused of getting out and firing shots. Other deputies returned fire, killing him.
The deputy was reported to be in critical condition.
— Associated Press