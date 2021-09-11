“We just went in and found the boys, according to the media. Then every day we went in and brought the boys out and it all seemed to go without drama. Nobody saw, really, what was involved,” says Richard Stanton, the decorated British civilian cave diver who spearheaded much of the mission. “We possibly made it look to easy. This is the first time, apart from maybe our books, that people get to engage with what actually happened and what risky a decision it was and how close to the line it was.”