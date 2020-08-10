“By setting his sights on young, lonely, vulnerable girls, whose parents either couldn’t cope or were actively negligent, G. knew that they would never threaten his reputation,” Springora writes. “And silence means consent.”
Matzneff, an award-winning author now in his 80s, has often written about his relationships with teenage girls but only in the #MeToo era were there legal and professional repercussions. He was charged earlier this year by a Paris court for sexual abuse. Springora’s book led to his being dropped by his publishers.
