Rose earlier ordered a presentencing investigation into Kollie but didn’t rule immediately in November on a defense request for his release with conditions.
Kollie’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.
Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.
Investigators say Kollie told them he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts’ gun.
