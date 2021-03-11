Roberson, a good friend to George Floyd, had marched the streets of Houston and Washington D.C. after Floyd’s death. He was planning to honor Floyd by forming a nonprofit to help people in the Third Ward.
Cal Wayne, a Houston rapper who also grew up with Floyd in Cuney Homes, said Roberson stuck out among other aspiring rappers “because of his vocabulary — how fluent he was. How much he could articulate a story on any topic.”
Roberson also played professional basketball in multiple countries overseas, including Colombia, where local news reports about his death hailed him as a “great figure” on the team, Titanes de Barranquilla.
Houston police have not made an arrest in the killing, and a detailed description of the suspects was not available.
