Detroit Tigers (60-87, third in AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (82-65, first in AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Tigers: Michael Fulmer (3-11, 4.56 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Indians: Mike Clevinger (11-8, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians come into the matchup with a 15-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland’s lineup is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 99 RBIs. The Tigers are 5-18 in games started by Fulmer. Detroit has allowed just 3.2 runs per game in Fulmer’s starts on the year. In Friday’s game, the Tigers defeated the Indians 5-4. Drew VerHagen got the win for Detroit, his third on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 167 hits on the season. He’s batting .296 on the year. Jeimer Candelario has 12 hits and is batting .279 over his past 10 games for Detroit. Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 171 hits this year. His .283 batting average is 19th in the American League. Jason Kipnis has seven hits and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs. Indians: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs.

TIGERS INJURIES: Jose Iglesias has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Friday. The Detroit Tigers transferred RHP Artie Lewicki from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports